Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.36 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,529 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

