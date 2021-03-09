Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.52 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

NYSE SIG opened at $52.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

