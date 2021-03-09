Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.55 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.45.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $215.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.63 and its 200-day moving average is $240.06. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.