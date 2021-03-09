Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $2.34 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $85.35 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.