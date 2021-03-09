Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

NYSE:DTE opened at $123.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

