Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Science Applications International makes up 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 64.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.