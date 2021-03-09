Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Seagate Technology comprises approximately 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 74.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,647,075 shares of company stock worth $283,089,294 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.70.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

