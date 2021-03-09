Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 528,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $25.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several research firms have commented on SU. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

