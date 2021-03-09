Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. The Wendy’s accounts for about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of The Wendy’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after buying an additional 759,675 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 490.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 38,775 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.