Dynamite Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $128,612.29 and approximately $77,694.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00081924 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002078 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 792,394 coins and its circulating supply is 371,557 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

