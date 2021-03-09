Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.14. 2,775,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,097,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. Analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,946,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

