Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 16th (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DYN) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 16th. Dyne Therapeutics had issued 12,251,578 shares in its initial public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $232,779,982 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DYN. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of DYN opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

