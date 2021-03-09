e-Gulden Price Hits $0.0715 on Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 83.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $76.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 226.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.10 or 0.00369002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000613 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,976,005 coins and its circulating supply is 17,153,706 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

