Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.35

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.35 and last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 162688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. G.Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

