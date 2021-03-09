Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) Insider Purchases A$32,677.20 in Stock

Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) insider Sue Healy purchased 75,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,677.20 ($23,340.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Earlypay alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Earlypay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Earlypay Ltd provides financial solutions SME businesses in Australia. It operates through Finance, Equipment Finance, and Other Services segments. The company offers invoice factoring and discounting, and receivables finance services. It also provides equipment finance services for old and new equipment, such as sale back of owned or partially owned equipment, private sales, and mid-term financing.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Earlypay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlypay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.