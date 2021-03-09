eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Trading 5% Higher

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.97 and last traded at $56.17. 8,405,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 8,280,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,078,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 2,721.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

