EBCoin (EBC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $5.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

Buying and Selling EBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

