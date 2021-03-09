eBoost Price Tops $0.11 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 138.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $53,410.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 1,671% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

