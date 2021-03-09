EchoLink (EKO) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $243,289.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00804928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00068478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00031591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.