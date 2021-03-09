Ecofin Advisors Ltd Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,016 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for approximately 4.4% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ecofin Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 23,911.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,862 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 45,671 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $674,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $69,611,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 148.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEP traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

