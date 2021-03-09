Ecofin Advisors Ltd Purchases 26,119 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure comprises 2.7% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ecofin Advisors Ltd owned 0.17% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,727,000 after buying an additional 2,391,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after purchasing an additional 740,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 435,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 630,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 381,903 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

