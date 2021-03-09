Ecofin Advisors Ltd Purchases 54,203 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,203 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up approximately 5.1% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ecofin Advisors Ltd owned 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,163. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

