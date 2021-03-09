Ecofin Advisors Ltd Purchases 63,374 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Lyft accounts for 2.7% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $84,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $65,969,000 after buying an additional 1,499,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $50,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $330,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,786,309 shares of company stock worth $98,455,134. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYFT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.24. 324,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,390,959. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

