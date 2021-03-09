Ecofin Advisors Ltd Sells 11,248 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ecofin Advisors Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 3.9% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

