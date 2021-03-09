Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Trading Up 5.8%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 115,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 288,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDAP shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $224.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.17 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

