EDC Blockchain Trading 51.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 51.8% against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $321,376.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,959.83 or 0.99843475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00038052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00097598 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003941 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.