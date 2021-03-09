Eden Tops One Day Volume of $83,291.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Eden has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $83,291.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eden has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00057349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.93 or 0.00795355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00065208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00029952 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.