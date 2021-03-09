Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Ecofin Advisors Ltd

Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,661 shares during the quarter. Edison International makes up 10.6% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ecofin Advisors Ltd owned 0.11% of Edison International worth $25,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Edison International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 11,224.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $57.81. 21,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

