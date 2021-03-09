Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $40.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDIT. Raymond James cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $41.63 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,568 shares of company stock worth $1,204,927 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Ventures Fund IV General Partner LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $120,910,000. Polaris Venture Management Co. VI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $160,824,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 227.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,666 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 41.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 319.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

