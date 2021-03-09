Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $45.33. Approximately 2,939,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,959,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,568 shares of company stock worth $1,204,927. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

