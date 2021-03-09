Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

EDIT stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

