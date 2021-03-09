Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 780,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,454 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $71,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after buying an additional 524,179 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,939,000 after buying an additional 386,233 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,408,000 after buying an additional 81,391 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW opened at $81.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,022 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

