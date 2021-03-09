eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGAN shares. Berenberg Bank cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 435,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 160,087 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 114,943 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of eGain by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.37 million, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

