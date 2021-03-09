Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.54. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.