Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

EIGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.54. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.