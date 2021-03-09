Elamachain Market Capitalization Tops $28.90 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $28.90 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00056587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.00779510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00027037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00030142 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,476,625 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

