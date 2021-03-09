Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ELAN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

NYSE ELAN traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 144,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

