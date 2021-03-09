Elastos (ELA) Market Capitalization Tops $75.71 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. Elastos has a market cap of $75.71 million and $7.17 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00007889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

ELA is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

