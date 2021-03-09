Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Up 18.2%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) was up 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 17,704,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 16,879,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOLO shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $471.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

