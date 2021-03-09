Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Up 18.2%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) was up 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 17,704,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 16,879,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOLO shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.
The stock has a market capitalization of $471.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.
About Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.
