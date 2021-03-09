Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $817.99

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 817.99 ($10.69) and traded as high as GBX 967.50 ($12.64). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 961.50 ($12.56), with a volume of 794,871 shares changing hands.

ECM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Electrocomponents to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 799 ($10.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Electrocomponents has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 739.36 ($9.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 951.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 817.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

