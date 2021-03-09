electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). electroCore posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 1,574,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,475,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in electroCore by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.