electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading Up 7.6%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares were up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 1,586,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,475,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

The stock has a market cap of $96.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in electroCore during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in electroCore by 178.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

