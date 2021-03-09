Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,135 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up about 0.6% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ING Groep NV owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $28,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after buying an additional 649,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $130.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.