Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $18.74 on Monday. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $41,874,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

