Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 125,284 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.41. 67,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,154. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.29.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.