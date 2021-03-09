Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.11% of Eli Lilly and worth $175,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,874,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $132,324,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $92,322,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,282.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 522,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,165,000 after purchasing an additional 484,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,240. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

