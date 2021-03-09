Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 63,276 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 63,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,565,448.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEVI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,226,000. Hall Kathryn A. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after buying an additional 1,096,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 106,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.