Elrond Price Hits $158.12 (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $158.12 or 0.00292028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $2.70 billion and $148.22 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00069956 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.00 or 0.02594871 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,324,692 coins and its circulating supply is 17,095,009 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

