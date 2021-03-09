ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Market Capitalization Tops $89,184.01

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 87.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $89,184.01 and approximately $16,412.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00057331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.60 or 0.00796692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00027388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00031759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN (CRYPTO:ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.