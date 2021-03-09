Elysian (ELY) One Day Volume Tops $85,656.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $120,932.22 and approximately $85,656.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.55 or 0.00785063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00030724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

Elysian Token Trading

