eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) traded up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.06. 1,610,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,709,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $274.05 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $556,232.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,287.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 135,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $586,359.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 552,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,272.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,179,319 shares of company stock worth $7,311,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of eMagin by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in eMagin by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in eMagin by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

